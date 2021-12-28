-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSII. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

