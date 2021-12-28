Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $221.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.11.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,157,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.