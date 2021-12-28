Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Critical Analysis

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 4.16 $18.33 million $5.45 11.78 Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.49 $3.30 billion $4.24 11.50

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65% Wells Fargo & Company 23.82% 11.20% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 14 0 2.74

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Wells Fargo & Company on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

