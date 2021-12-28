Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$37.79

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.07 and a one year high of C$34.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

