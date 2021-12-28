Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 501,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 71,638 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

