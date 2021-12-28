Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 157,724 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $495,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

