Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 799 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 58.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 21.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.