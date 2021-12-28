Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Open Lending worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,513 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

