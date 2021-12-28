ING Groep NV Buys 121 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $230.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

