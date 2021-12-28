Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,440.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

