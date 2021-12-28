ING Groep NV Acquires 432 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

