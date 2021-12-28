23,500 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

