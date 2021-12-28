ING Groep NV Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $56,210,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $24,381,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

