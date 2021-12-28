U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $283.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

