AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,696 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

