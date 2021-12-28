Amalgamated Bank Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RRC stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

