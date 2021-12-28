U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 33.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $4,218,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

