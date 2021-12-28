Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $965,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CINF opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.