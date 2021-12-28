3,250 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

