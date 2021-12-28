Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,231 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

