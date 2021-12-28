3,199 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51.

