Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

