AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

