AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.