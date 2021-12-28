AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

IVOV stock opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.71 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.39.

