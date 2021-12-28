AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $45.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

