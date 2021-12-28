AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.