Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $77.50

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

