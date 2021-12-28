Analysts Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLLY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Thales has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.4704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.