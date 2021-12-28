Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

