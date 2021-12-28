Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,693 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASXC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASXC opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

