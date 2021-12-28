Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $190.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.32.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:WSM opened at $168.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

