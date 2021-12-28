50,198 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 150.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,897 shares of company stock worth $15,908,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.