SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3,236.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Renasant worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Renasant by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Renasant by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

