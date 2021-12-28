AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 936 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $369.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $369.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.