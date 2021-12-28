SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 219.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 166.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 96.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $132,299,896. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

