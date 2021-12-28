IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 17,501 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 98.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

