SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

