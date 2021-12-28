IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 5,666 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

IMRA stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

