SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of CADE opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

