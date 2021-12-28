Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

