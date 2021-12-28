Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

