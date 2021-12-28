M&T Bank Corp Has $246,000 Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock worth $2,069,601. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

