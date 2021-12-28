Head-To-Head Analysis: Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) versus Its Competitors

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS: GNBT) is one of 909 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Generex Biotechnology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.77, meaning that its share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology Competitors 5270 19451 41837 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.62%. Given Generex Biotechnology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generex Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13% Generex Biotechnology Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million -$33.33 million -0.11 Generex Biotechnology Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.48

Generex Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Generex Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology competitors beat Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.