Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4,652.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 142,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a PE ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

