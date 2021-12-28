Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) & Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Financial Review

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Juhl Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Juhl Energy and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Juhl Energy and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical 9.28% 18.39% 8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Juhl Energy and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Medical $687.18 million 5.70 $37.87 million $1.59 44.38

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U. S. and Canada. The company operates its business through the following segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership and, Energy and Field services. The Renewable Energy Development segment includes wind, solar and cogeneration energy development, construction and related products and services. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field services segment provides business-to-business engineering consulting services, asset management, and turbine and tower maintenance services. Juhl Energy was founded by Daniel J. Juhl and Mary Juhl on June 20, 2008 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, MN.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

