Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,300,586 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of Transocean worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $43,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Transocean stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

