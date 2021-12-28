Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 28,725 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

