Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $275,000 in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a P/E ratio of 451.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOM. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

