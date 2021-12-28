Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

